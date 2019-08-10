Search ongoing for missing Singaporean kayakers in Malaysia: MFA

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities are working with their Malaysian counterparts to locate two Singaporean kayakers who went missing off Mersing in Johor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Aug 10).

The Star reported on Friday that Tan Eng Soon, 52, and Puah Geok Tin, 64, drifted off from a group of 13 other Singaporeans while they were kayaking around the Endau islands at about 5.40pm on Thursday.

A police report was made on Friday, the Star said, citing Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director Aminuddin Abdul Rashid.

"The victims were believed to have gone missing after the group were on their way to Mertang Island from Teluk Kesang,” he said in a statement.

MFA said the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has been in close contact with the Malaysian authorities who are coordinating the ongoing search operations.

“A team from our Consulate-General is currently on the ground to provide assistance and close support,” said MFA.

It added: “MFA and the Consulate-General will continue to render consular assistance to the next-of-kin of the missing Singaporeans and support the ongoing search operations.”