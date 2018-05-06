Search operations ongoing for missing Singaporean diver

SINGAPORE: Search operations are ongoing for a Singaporean diver who has gone missing near Sentosa, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Sunday (May 6).

The authority was alerted on Saturday at about 2.40pm that a Singaporean commercial diver had gone missing while conducting underwater operations for the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa, an MPA spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia.

"Upon notification, two MPA and two police coast guard patrol craft were immediately deployed to the scene to conduct search and rescue," said the spokesperson. "Dive boats and divers were also deployed by the commercial diving company to support the search."

The authority has been broadcasting alerts to inform nearby vessels about the incident, and search and dive operations are ongoing, the spokesperson added.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the name of the missing diver is Jake Seet Choon Heng.

He had been out working on Saturday when a colleague "realised he (had) disappeared", a source familiar with the matter who did not want to be named told Channel NewsAsia.



