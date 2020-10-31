Government extends season parking waiver for private buses as part of COVID-19 support

SINGAPORE: Private bus season parking holders at all Government-owned car parks will receive a further waiver of their season parking fees, as part of a multi-agency effort to help the private bus industry affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The waiver, which began on May 1 and was due to end on Saturday (Oct 31), has been extended to Mar 31, 2021, said Enterprise Singapore in a media release on Saturday.

The agency added that season parking holders who had already paid their parking fees for the period of the waiver would receive refunds in the coming weeks.

The waiver was among several measures announced earlier this year as part of a second assistance package for sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

“To help private bus operators, I will provide them with a one-year road tax rebate and a six-month waiver of parking charges at government-managed parking facilities,” said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Sweet Keat on Mar 26 in his statement to Parliament.

The measures targeted at the private bus industry would have amounted to an estimated S$23 million, according to a news release by Enterprise Singapore, the Land Transport Authority and SkillsFuture Singapore on the same day.

In addition to the road tax rebate and parking fee waiver, other support measures included a refund of licence fees for Class 2 Bus Service Licence holders and course fee support for bus company staff attending training courses.

