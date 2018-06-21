'Seasoned criminal' who cheated multiple victims in credit card, online scams gets 5 years' jail

SINGAPORE: A woman who was labelled a "serial cheater who constantly expanded her criminal repertoire" by the prosecution was on Thursday (Jun 21) sentenced to five years' jail on 15 charges covering a range of offences including cheating, housebreaking and drug crime.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheng Yuxi said Malani Naidu Prabhakar Naidu, 31, was a "seasoned criminal who committed a wide variety of property and drug-related offences over a short two-year span from 2015 to 2017".

In one case, she put up a property that she was renting on online marketplace Gumtree, pretending to be the owner.

She then "rented" it out to a Japanese national who paid her S$3,581.60.

When the Japanese national returned to Japan, Malani's boyfriend Prakash Mathivanan, 34, used a spare key to enter the unit and stole valuables worth S$37,300, passing them to Malani.

Among the items were a Chanel clutch, a yellow diamond ring, a Cartier watch and several branded bags and shoes.

The pair also collaborated in another case where they used a victim's credit card to buy S$2,968.80 worth of electronic goods on online marketplace QOO10.

In another case, Malani advertised a fridge and a washing machine which she did not have on Carousell, cheating a victim of S$400.

Malani also worked with Prakash and another person to break into the house of an American couple to steal a Samsung Galaxy S5 phone worth S$547.

On top of the multiple charges for cheating and abetment by conspiracy to cheat, Malani was also convicted by District Judge Jasvender Kaur on one charge of consumption of methamphetamine and another of possessing the drug.

Malani was first arrested in January last year but absconded while on bail. She was arrested again on May 30, 2017, near Far East Plaza.

The prosecutor said Malani not only absconded while on police bail, but committed offences while she was on the run.

"The act of absconding reflects the accused's lack of remorse for that offence," said the prosecutor. "It also reflects the accused's contempt of authority and increases the amount of police resources that have to be expended in trying to locate the accused."

