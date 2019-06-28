Apple's second Singapore store to open in July at Jewel Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Apple will open its second Singapore store in July, according to the tech giant on Friday (Jun 28).

Located at Jewel Changi Airport, the store will open on Jul 13 at 10am, more than two years after the launch of the first store along Orchard Road.

No other information, such as the size of the Jewel outlet, was provided. However, visitors can expect to be able to explore the latest Apple products, as well as obtain technical advice and support.

The store will also offer Today at Apple programmes - daily hands-on sessions focusing on photography and video using Apple products - with at least one offered exclusively at Jewel Changi Airport.

From next month, customers can sign up for the 500m Photo Walk: The Magic of Jewel Changi Airport, in which they can pick up tips on how to use the Panorama, Live Photos and Burst modes on the iPhone or iPad to best capture Jewel's key features including the indoor gardens and 40-metre waterfall.

At the opening of the Orchard Road store, more than 200 people queued at Knightsbridge mall, with some in line as early as 5pm the day before.