Second water leak at Jewel Changi Airport due to sprinkler issue

SINGAPORE: Sprinkler activation caused water leakage on multiple floors at Jewel Changi Airport early on Friday (Apr 26) morning.

Responding to queries from CNA, a spokesperson for the lifestyle complex said: "There was a sprinkler activation in Jewel at about 1am this morning (26 April) which caused water leakage in various levels of Jewel.

Advertisement

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations."

Two videos posted by Facebook user Loh Boon Kwang showed water spraying from what appeared to be the ceiling, causing puddles to form on the floor.

This is the second water leak in a month that has been reported at the mall, which boasts the world's largest indoor waterfall as a centrepiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days ahead of its official opening on Apr 17, videos circulated online of water leaking at the mall, with a YouTube video titled "Waterfall in Jewel" showing a steady stream of water pouring down from the ceiling near an unopened store.

Another video on Facebook showed workers cleaning up the wet floor.

A spokesperson had said that the leakage was caused by a "sprinkler issue".

