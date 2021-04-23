PIE lorry accident: Second worker dies in hospital

SINGAPORE: A second worker involved in a traffic accident involving a lorry along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) earlier this week has died, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said on Friday (Apr 23).

In an update on Facebook, MWC said it is in contact with the worker’s mother, who is also working in Singapore, to “extend our assistance and deepest condolences to her and the family”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, a lorry collided with a stationary tipper truck along the PIE towards Changi Airport at the Jalan Bahar exit.

Seventeen workers were taken to the National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where a 33-year-old later died from his injuries.

The lorry driver, 36, was arrested for careless driving causing death, police said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MWC said on Friday that they had visited the other injured workers at the hospitals.

“Three of the workers have been discharged from the hospitals, one has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit and into the High Dependency Unit, and four of them are still recovering in the hospital,” it said.

“The workers shared with us that the company has spoken to them and assured them that they would be taken care of.”

The centre has also contacted the brother of the first deceased worker, Mr Tofazzal Hossain, to “better understand their family situation and the assistance they require”.

Advertisement

Mr Tofazzal was the sole breadwinner of the family and is survived by his parents, three younger sisters, a younger brother, a wife and a two-year-old son, MWC said.

“We are also in touch with Tofazzal’s wife to see how else (we can) help them tide through this very difficult period, until Work Injury Compensation Act compensation is paid out,” MWC said.

Members of the public who wish to help the affected workers can contribute to the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund, which is the charity arm of MWC, the centre said on Tuesday.

