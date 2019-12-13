Secondary 1 posting results to be released next Friday
SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Friday (Dec 20) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.
The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels:
- Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if it was provided during the application process
- S1 Internet System; or
- At the student's primary school
Students are to report to the secondary schools that they have been posted to on Dec 23 at 8.30am, said the ministry in a media release.
Parents and students may refer to MOE's website for more information.