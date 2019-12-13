Secondary 1 posting results to be released next Friday

Singapore

Secondary 1 posting results to be released next Friday

file singapore school students laptops phones
File picture of secondary school students in Singapore using mobile devices and laptops (Photo: TODAY)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Friday (Dec 20) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced. 

The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels: 

  • Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if it was provided during the application process
  • S1 Internet System; or
  • At the student's primary school 

Students are to report to the secondary schools that they have been posted to on Dec 23 at 8.30am, said the ministry in a media release. 

Parents and students may refer to MOE's website for more information.

Source: CNA/ic

Tagged Topics

Bookmark