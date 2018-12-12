Secondary 1 posting results to be released next Wednesday

SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Wednesday (Dec 19) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels:

Advertisement

Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if it was provided during the application process

S1 Internet System; or

At the student's primary school

Students are to report to the secondary schools that they have been posted to on Dec 20 at 8.30am, said the ministry in the media release.



For enquiries, parents can call the MOE customer service centre at 6872 2220 during office hours during the weekdays and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturdays.

Advertisement