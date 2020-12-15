Secondary 1 posting results to be released on Dec 22

SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Tuesday (Dec 22) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

The posting results can be accessed through the following channels:

- Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if it was provided during the application process

- S1 Internet System; or

- At the student's primary school

In previous years, students would report to their posted secondary schools on the next working day after receiving the information. In light of the COVID-19 situation, students do not need to physically report to their posted secondary schools this year, said MOE.

Instead, students should refer to their posted schools’ websites from Dec 22 for more information such as instructions on the online purchase of books and uniforms, booklist, and the reporting details.

Parents of the incoming Secondary 1 cohort who are on Parents Gateway will also receive instructions from the posted schools from the afternoon of Dec 22.

"If students are unable to report to their posted secondary school on the first day of school on Jan 4, 2021 due to valid reasons, they may contact their posted secondary school directly to confirm that they are taking up the place, and the school will be able to reserve the place for them," MOE added.

Parents and students may refer to MOE's website for more information.