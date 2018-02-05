Security, governance processes at Shell Bukom meet licensing requirements

SINGAPORE: Security and internal governance processes at Shell Bukom met the required licensing conditions during the authorities’ most recent assessment, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Monday (Feb 5).

She was responding to a question from Member of Parliament (MP) Desmond Choo, who had asked if the security and governance processes at petrochemical companies should be tightened, especially those located in sensitive areas such as Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island.

Last month, 17 men were arrested over their suspected involvement in the theft of fuel from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery, with 11 of them charged on Jan 9.

According to court documents, 4,384 metric tonnes of gasoil, valued at S$2.4 million, were stolen from Shell's biggest refinery.

Mrs Teo said in Parliament that it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the case as police investigations are ongoing.

But she noted that during the authorities' latest inspection in December 2017, the Shell refinery met the required licensing conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Petrochemical companies that store large amounts of petroleum and flammable materials here must obtain a licence from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which is renewed annually.

According to Mrs Teo, applicants must put in place security measures to prevent unauthorised access to and unauthorised activities involving the petroleum and flammable materials.

In addition, the companies have a duty to establish robust internal governance and oversight to safeguard the petroleum and flammable materials.

Site inspections are conducted to assess the adequacy of physical security measures for licences that involve volatile petroleum and flammable materials, which are deemed to be of higher risk, Mrs Teo added.

These include companies on Pulau Bukom and Jurong Island. Licensees are required to immediately notify the SCDF of any loss or theft from their premises, and put in place measures to prevent recurrence.

Referring to the oil theft at Shell Bukom, Mrs Teo said: "The matter is before the courts so I cannot say very much more except that the investigations seek to reveal how the thefts occurred and this may or may not have anything to do with the adequacy of the security measures.”

She added: “The best thing for us to do is to let the police complete their work and then we can have a meaningful discussion on what more can be done to prevent such recurrence.”