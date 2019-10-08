Security guard jailed for molesting man on train, showing him porn

SINGAPORE: A security guard was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Tuesday (Oct 8) for molesting a man on a train after showing him a pornographic video.

Marimuthu Jayabal, 67, had pleaded guilty to one charge of using criminal force on the 20-year-old victim to outrage his modesty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second charge of showing him pornography was taken into consideration.

The court heard that the 20-year-old student, whose identity is protected by gag order, boarded the train at about 3.25pm on Jul 4 last year.

He took the train from Yio Chu Kang station and was heading home in the direction of Bukit Gombak, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Lim.

Marimuthu boarded the train along the way, and sat down before staring at the victim, who looked away and ignored him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the victim noticed that Marimuthu kept staring at him and licked his lips.

The victim then sat down near the entrance, but the older man kept staring at him and gestured for the victim to sit beside him.

The victim shook his head and looked away, and Marimuthu made a gesture around his shirt pocket, indicating an offer of money to him.

After some time, Marimuthu went to sit next to the victim and started talking to the young man, who looked straight ahead.

Marimuthu then tapped him on his thigh and showed him a homosexual pornographic video playing on his phone, said the prosecutor.

Marimuthu then asked the victim if he liked the video, and the latter replied "no" and looked away.

The security guard then touched the victim on his thigh and moved his hand along it, at which the student stood up and went towards the door.

Marimuthu followed him as the victim exited the train station, tailing him to a traffic light and gesturing at him to slow down.

The victim ignored him but decided to go to a police station to lodge a report after seeing that Marimuthu was still following him.

The prosecution had asked for at least three weeks' jail, saying the offence had taken place on public transport, and that there was a growing need for the court to deter offenders from molesting people on public transport.

The showing of a pornographic film, prolonged staring and other actions suggest premeditation, he added.

For using criminal force on the victim to outrage his modesty, Marimuthu could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or given any such combination of these penalties.