Security guard dishonestly used S$200,000 that was transferred to his bank accounts, gets jail

SINGAPORE: Out of the blue, a security officer began receiving sums of money in his bank accounts totalling about S$200,000.

Despite not knowing where the money came from and being aware that he was not entitled to receive the cash, the man failed to report the deposits to the banks or the police and used the money for his own purposes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Muhammad Riduan Muhammad Rasyid, 34, was jailed for six months on Monday (Mar 8). He pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonest misappropriation of property, with another similar charge taken into consideration.

The court heard that Riduan was a security officer at the time of the offences in 2014 and 2015, earning S$1,300 a month. He had an OCBC bank account which he used for his savings.

Between January and June 2015, he began receiving sums of money from unknown individuals to his bank account. He did not know who the money belonged to but knew it was not his.

Instead of reporting the cash deposits to OCBC or the police, Riduan decided to use the money. He began withdrawing sums of money for his daily expenses - spending the cash on medical bills, clothes, bags, mobile phones and clubbing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the six-month period, he received a total of S$71,980 in his bank account. Between October 2014 and April 2015, he received another sum of S$148,162 in his POSB account, in a charge taken into consideration.

In May 2015, the police received reports from several members of the public who said they had fallen victim to love scams. They had been directed to transfer payments and deposits into an OCBC account, but later realised they had been cheated.

The account was traced to Riduan.

The prosecutor asked for six months' jail, while the defence said Riduan is the sole breadwinner with a wife and child and a mother-in-law who has medical problems.

Advertisement

The judge said Riduan knew that the money was not his and should have reported it to the bank. He should not have used the money, the judge added.

"It's not a small sum. It's over S$200,000," said District Judge Eddy Tham. He noted that no restitution was made.

The penalties for dishonest misappropriation of property are up to two years' jail, a fine, or both.