More emphasis on skills, faster progression for security officers after Government accepts recommendations

SINGAPORE: There will be a stronger emphasis on skills - with faster progression through the ranks - for those working in the security industry, it was announced on Friday (Nov 16).

This comes after the Government accepted the Security Tripartite Cluster's (STC) recommendations to enhance the training and emplacement requirements of the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the security sector.



The STC first recommended that there should be "more emphasis on skills and competencies" by moving towards a "skills-based progression criterion", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"To achieve this, the Police Licensing and Regulatory Department (PLRD) will work with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) to align the PWM training requirements with the skills and competencies from the Skills Framework for Security," said MHA.

The PWM training requirements will also be aligned with the Digital Roadmap (Training) under the Security Industry Digital Plan, added MHA.



REDUCING YEAR-IN GRADE REQUIREMENTS

In addition, to make progression easier, the Government has agreed with STC's suggestion to reduce the minimum year-in-grade requirements to become a senior security officer (SSO), security supervisor (SS) and senior security supervisor (SSS).

"The STC has received feedback from security agencies that they are unable to promote or hire capable individuals due to the minimum number of years of experience security officers must have before progressing to the next PWM rank (i.e. year-in-grade requirements)," said MHA.

"This restricts the progression of security officers who have demonstrated the skills and competencies needed for the job."



The ministry added that year-in grade requirements were developed to ensure that security officers have sufficient job experience before taking on higher roles.

"The STC therefore recommends reducing the year-in-grade requirements and placing greater emphasis on security officers’ skills and competencies instead," said MHA.



Proposed revised year-in grade requirements are: 6 months as a security officer before progression to SSO, instead of the current term of one year; 1 year as a SSO before progression to SS, instead of two years; 1.5 years as SS before progression to SSS, instead of two years.

The two-year requirement to progress to a chief security officer role remains unchanged.

These changes will take effect from Jan 1, 2019, said MHA.

FAST TRACK PATHWAY FOR MID-CAREER ENTRANTS

Mid-career entrants with supervisory experience will also have a "fast-track pathway" to go from the role of a security officer to a security supervisor.

Candidates will have to go through a six-month programme by e2i and MHA that will be piloted in January 2019.

It will consist of three months on-the-job training and three months’ probation, said MHA.

Certain former uniformed service personnel looking to join the security industry will also be exempted from certain PWM training courses if they have attended similar courses before.

However, MHA added that details on these exemptions will only be available in the third quarter of 2019.



The PLRD will also provide greater clarity on the emplacement criteria for former uniformed personnel should they join the security industry in January 2019.

In addition to that, from January next year, greater clarity will also be given to security officers on their job roles to "enable more effective deployment of security officers".

"The revised job functions will also allow some security officers to take on higher value tasks," said MHA, noting that STC's recommendations were "timely" and will augment existing tripartite efforts under the Security ITM.



The ministry added: "Government agencies will work together with tripartite partners to implement the recommendations for the security sector to create more meaningful careers for security officers, increase their productivity and improve security outcomes."

