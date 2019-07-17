Commuters to undergo screening at HarbourFront MRT during security exercise

SINGAPORE: Commuters taking the North East Line and Circle Line to and from HarbourFront MRT station will have to go through security screening on Aug 2.

It is part of an emergency preparedness exercise conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), as well as SBS Transit and SMRT.

The exercise on Aug 2 will take place between 10am and 4pm, said LTA and the transport operators in a joint news release on Wednesday (Jul 17).



Commuters walk through a mass screening device, which can automatically detect possible threat items such as explosives and firearms. (Photo: LTA, SBS Transit, SMRT Trains)

Some commuters may be asked to go through metal detector checks and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.



A mass screening device will also be deployed. It can detect possible threats such as explosives and firearms in bags or concealed under clothing.

A commuter walks through a mass screening device. (Photo: LTA, SBS Transit, SMRT Trains)

Known as Exercise Station Guard, this would be the second such exercise this year, as part of efforts to strengthen the security response at Singapore's public transport network and familiarise the public with what to do during an emergency.

Such exercises have been conducted since February 2018.

On Aug 2, a Friday, all commuters entering HarbourFront MRT station will be directed towards the fare gates near exits A, B, C and D to undergo security screening.



Commuters exiting the station will be directed to the fare gate clusters at exit E, towards VivoCity.



Commuters are advised to factor in additional time for the security screening.

