Commuters to undergo screening at HarbourFront MRT during security exercise
SINGAPORE: Commuters taking the North East Line and Circle Line to and from HarbourFront MRT station will have to go through security screening on Aug 2.
It is part of an emergency preparedness exercise conducted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), as well as SBS Transit and SMRT.
The exercise on Aug 2 will take place between 10am and 4pm, said LTA and the transport operators in a joint news release on Wednesday (Jul 17).
Some commuters may be asked to go through metal detector checks and have their belongings scanned by X-ray machines.
A mass screening device will also be deployed. It can detect possible threats such as explosives and firearms in bags or concealed under clothing.
Known as Exercise Station Guard, this would be the second such exercise this year, as part of efforts to strengthen the security response at Singapore's public transport network and familiarise the public with what to do during an emergency.
Such exercises have been conducted since February 2018.
READ: Commuters try out X-ray machines, metal detectors in Newton MRT station security exercise
READ: Commuters to undergo security screening at Holland Village MRT station during SMRT-LTA exercise
On Aug 2, a Friday, all commuters entering HarbourFront MRT station will be directed towards the fare gates near exits A, B, C and D to undergo security screening.
Commuters exiting the station will be directed to the fare gate clusters at exit E, towards VivoCity.
Commuters are advised to factor in additional time for the security screening.