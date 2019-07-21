‘Seeds of Love’ urban farming project to promote active ageing

SINGAPORE: Everyone can soon try their hand at urban farming at four of Thye Hua Kwan's (THK) centres for the elderly.

Indoor spaces at its centres in Chong Pang, Bukit Batok East, Ang Mo Kio and Taman Jurong will be fitted with LED lights and PVC pipes to act as shelves by early September.

Called ‘Seeds of Love’, the project aims to promote mental wellness among seniors, and encourage interaction between the young and old.

It was launched at a THK National Day event on Saturday evening (Jul 20) attended by 1,500 seniors.

“I'm very happy. I want to grow the things we can eat, and share together with the seniors, said Mdm Maimunah Ibrahim, a beneficiary of THK Seniors Services@Taman Jurong.

Mr K Shanmugam, Minister for Law and Minister for Home Affairs, said the initiative is meaningful.

“It's not just the growing. They (the elderly) will also be interacting with younger people - and that creates bonds, and networks”, he added.



The organisation is also looking into holding farm tours and workshops for the elderly and volunteers.

Attendees at the Thye Hua Kwan event taking part in a mug marbling activity. (Photo: Melissa Goh)

More than 100 youths have already expressed interest in the project.

"It's not something that youths always do. I think we get to learn from the elderly”, said 20-year-old volunteer Younice Kuan.

THK’s chairman, Mr Lee Kim Siang, said they hope to “cultivate passion amongst our seniors and eventually empower them to set up a Farmer’s Market".