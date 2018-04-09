Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods publishes 167 written representations

SINGAPORE: The Select Committee set up to look into the problem of deliberate online falsehoods has accepted and decided to publish a total of 167 written representations on its website, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament announced on Monday (Apr 9).

These included late representations which were submitted up to Mar 22 and the representations of witnesses who gave oral evidence, which have already been published.

The Select Committee will resume its work after Parliament reconvenes, the statement added.

The Committee will consider the views put forth in all the written representations, as well as the oral evidence it has heard during the eight sessions over three weeks in March, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said.

The hearings saw 65 individuals and organisations from diverse backgrounds appearing before the 10-member parliamentary committee to present their views.

The participants included representatives from media companies and technology firms, members of civil society groups, local and overseas academics, as well as students.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its statement on Monday, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said the views represent a cross‐section of the different stakeholders and perspectives in the written representations.

