Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods invites public to submit written representations

SINGAPORE: The Select Committee set up to study the issue of deliberate online falsehoods has invited the public to submit written representations, the Clerk of Parliament said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 16).



These representations can be made in English, Chinese, Malay or Tamil and should include the author’s name, occupation, address, contact number, email address and NRIC/passport number; a brief description of the organisation (if any) that the representation is made on behalf of; any financial or other interest that the author (and the organisation he represents) has in the subject matter of the Select Committee’s inquires and whether the author is willing to appear before the committee to give evidence if required.



The written representations should be sent to The Clerk of Parliament, Parliament House,1 Parliament Place, Singapore 178880 or emailed to selectcommittee@parl.gov.sg.

The closing date for written representations is Feb 28, 4.30 pm.



The committee, which expects to hold public hearings on the matter in the second half of March this year, may publish some of the written responses it receives, the statement added.



"I encourage everyone with an interest in this subject to write in with their views and suggestions," said Deputy Speaker of Parliament Charles Chong, who chairs the Select Committee.

"I also asked members of the committee to help reach out to individuals and organisations who will add useful perspectives to our work,” he added.



The other members of Select Committee are: Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and for Education Janil Puthucheary, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee, Members of Parliament (MPs) Rahayu Mahzam, Seah Kian Peng, Sun Xueling and Edwin Tong, as well as Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh and Nominated Member of Parliament Chia Yong Yong.

