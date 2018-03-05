Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods to hold public hearings in March

SINGAPORE: The Select Committee set up to look into combating the problem of deliberate online falsehoods announced on Monday (Mar 5) that it will be holding public hearings in March.

The hearings are to consider oral evidence presented by experts, industry stakeholders and members of the public, it said.

The committee has set aside eight separate dates for the hearings, on Mar 14 to 16, Mar 22 to 23 and Mar 27 to 29. It will decide, as the hearings progress, whether all the dates need to be used.

They will be held at the Parliament’s Public Hearing Room and will be open to members of the public and the media.

Those interested to make written representations to the Select Committee have until 4.30pm on Wednesday (Mar 7) to do so.

Last month, the committee said it had received 22 submissions from the public so far. But the committee chair Charles Chong stressed that it was hoping to garner more suggestions - including some from foreign experts - so it will have a broad range of ideas to work with.



More information on the written representations, as well as the individuals and organisations who will be giving oral evidence at the public hearings, will be made available after the Select Committee meets again on Friday.

