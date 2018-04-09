Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods amends summaries of evidence after requests from 5 witnesses

SINGAPORE: The Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods has made some amendments to the summaries of evidence published on the Parliament website after receiving requests from five witnesses, according to a news release on Monday (Apr 9).

Some of the requested amendments were incorporated into a new version of the summary of evidence, while some were not, the release said.

Freelance journalist Kirsten Han had requested for 11 amendments, of which five were made.

Mr Howard Lee, a former editor of activist blog The Online Citizen (TOC), did not request any amendments, but asked for five additional points to be included. These have been included, the press release said.

Meanwhile, the chief editor of TOC, Mr Terry Xu, had requested three amendments, of which two were inserted.

Mr Gaurav Keerthi, the founder of dialectic.sg and confirm.sg, requested nine amendments, and five were inserted.

Civil rights activist Jolovan Wham was concerned that the written representation of Community Action Network was not taken into account. Written representations will be taken into account in the Committee’s report and analysis, the release said. He further asked for an additional point to be inserted to the summary of his evidence and this was later inserted.