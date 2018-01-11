Select Committee to study deliberate online falsehoods formed

SINGAPORE: The Committee of Selection in Parliament has picked the members of the Select Committee set up to study deliberate online falsehoods, Deputy Speaker Charles Chong revealed on Thursday (Jan 11).



It will be chaired by Mr Chong and include Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and for Education Janil Puthucheary, Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee, Members of Parliament (MPs) Rahayu Mahzam, Seah Kian Peng, Sun Xueling and Edwin Tong, as well as Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh and Nominated Member of Parliament Chia Yong Yong.



The Select Committee will examine and report on deliberate online falsehoods and countermeasures to take to combat online falsehoods.



The move comes after Mr Shanmugam said in Parliament on Wednesday that Singapore is "highly susceptible" to online falsehoods, because of the country's high Internet penetration rate.



He cited the rumours circulating in July last year on WhatsApp and Facebook that cat and dog meat were being sold at the Geylang Serai Bazaar.

Other MPs present in Parliament also spoke in support of the motion to establish the Select Committee.

Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim, for example, suggested a "broader national conversation about the issue", and that public education alone was not enough given how easily digital content can be manipulated and spread.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote that while "fake news" became a talking point last year, it has affected livelihoods and divided societies for far longer.



"The difference now is fake news can spread in a matter of hours, on social media or text messaging. Singapore, highly connected and wired up, is especially vulnerable," Mr Lee said.



The Prime Minister said that public feedback will be sought on the issue, and encouraged people to give their views on the problem.

"Everyone needs to be part of the solution, by checking that story before you click the Forward button!"