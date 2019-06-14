Selected preschools to waive late pick-up fees for fathers on ICT, NS duty

SINGAPORE: Operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) and their families will not have to pay a fee if they are late picking their child up from selected preschools, SAFRA announced on Friday (Jun 14).

The initiative - which will run from next month until Jun 30, 2020 - applies to the families of NSmen who are away for their annual In-camp Training (ICT) or serving other NS duties.

The aim is to thank NSmen for their service to the nation, and recognise the additional responsibilities that family members have to take on when NSmen are called up, said SAFRA.

The four preschool brands participating in the initiative are NurtureStars, Kinderland, ELFA and Skool4Kidz. More preschools are also encouraged to offer the same benefits, said SAFRA.

To enjoy the waiver, families will have to submit NSmen’s NS call-up notifications, such as the SAF100, to the participating preschools.

The initiative is one of a slew of We Thank NSmen initiatives introduced by SAFRA in the lead-up to SAF Day on Jul 1.

From Jun 24, SAF servicemen and SAFRA members can also enjoy more than 120 special SAF Day deals in appreciation of their contributions to Singapore's defence.

These include one-for-one weekend movie deals at Shaw Theatres cinemas, discounts at retailers, as well as promotions at brands such as Lazada, Shopee, Collin’s, Cold Stone Creamery and Yum Cha Restaurant.

SAF servicemen can present their SAFRA membership card or SAF11B to enjoy these benefits, the full list of which can be viewed at www.safra.sg/safday.

Another popular initiative is the Appreciating NSmen Art Jam session, which returns for a second year.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Maliki Osman joins NurtureStars Preschool children as they enjoy an NS-themed game as part of the Appreciating NSmen Art Jam. (Photo: SAFRA)

It is a bonding session where preschool children can make specially designed figurines depicting NSmen, and write personal thank-you messages on them as gifts to their fathers.

More than 500 preschool centres and more than 70,000 children will participate in the sessions, aimed at helping children better appreciate the role of NSmen and the reason they serve.

"Last year we started with about 100 preschools joining us, but this year we have gone to 500," said Senior Minister of State for Defence and SAFRA president Maliki Osman on Friday at SAFRA Toa Payoh NurtureStars Preschool.

"It shows a lot of support from the preschool sector. This means that we are able to reach about 70,000 potential preschoolers, and about 60 per cent of the whole preschool sector."