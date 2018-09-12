Man fined S$2,500 for selling cats without licence

SINGAPORE: A man was fined S$2,500 on Wednesday (Sep 12) for selling cats without a pet shop licence, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

Hairmy Mohd Azan, 44, sold two kittens - a Snow Bengal and an American Shorthair - in February through posting in a Facebook group.

A couple of months later in April, AVA was alerted to the alleged sale of kittens in a Pasir Ris flat. Upon investigation, they found four adult cats and four kittens in the flat.



A pet shop licence is required for the display and sale of any animal.

Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet shop may be fined up to S$5,000.