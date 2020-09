SINGAPORE: A temple in Sembawang caught fire on Friday (Sep 18) night.

Videos posted on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple at Admiralty Street, with most of the building engulfed in flames.



Sembawang God of wealth temple. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/EN0CeSud1t — David King (@davidkingraj) September 18, 2020

CNA has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates.