Sembawang God of Wealth temple on fire, residents from nearby welfare home evacuated

SINGAPORE: A temple in Sembawang caught fire on Friday (Sep 18) night.

Videos posted on social media showed large plumes of smoke rising from the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple at Admiralty Street, with most of the building engulfed in flames.



In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.15pm.



The four-storey temple was "well alight" when firefighters arrived at the scene. They used five water jets to contain the blaze.



"As a safety precautionary measure, residents from a nearby elderly home were evacuated by the police," said SCDF.



The Acacia Home, which opened in April 2018, helps elderly destitute men and is situated next to the temple.

"During (the) evacuation, an elderly man from the home experienced breathlessness and was assessed by an SCDF paramedic," said SCDF, adding that he was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Firefighting operations are still ongoing, said SCDF at about 11.35pm on Friday night.