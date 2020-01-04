Sembawang Hot Spring Park reopens with cascading pool, cafe and floral walk

SINGAPORE: Where there used to be just drains, taps and buckets of very hot water, the Sembawang Hot Spring is now a park that boasts a cascading pool, cafe as well as a floral walk.

The park, the only natural hot spring in Singapore, reopened to the public on Saturday (Jan 4).



Before: People collecting pails of water at the Sembawang Hot Spring in 2017. (Photo: Vannesa Paige Chelvan)

Now: Visitors having a foot bath at the new Sembawang Hot Spring Park on Jan 4, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Accessible via Gambas Avenue, the park now has features such as a cascading pool, where water cools naturally as it flows down four tiers. Members of the public can enjoy a foot bath at the pool.

Visitors can also collect water and even cook eggs at a water collection point. Children can play with warm spring water at an educational zone, where they can learn about the groundwater cycle through interpretative panels.

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

At the entrance of the park, visitors are greeted by a floral walkway with fruit trees and edible plants such as ginger, rambutan and chiku as well as flowers commonly seen in the 1960s and 1990s.

The park's amenities have also been improved and there are now toilets, an activity lawn and a cafe.

(Photo: Jeremy Long)

Members of Parliament for Sembawang and Nee Soon constituencies Khaw Boon Wan, Ong Ye Kung, Amrin Amin, Lim Wee Kiak, Lee Bee Wah and Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim opened the park with the planting of lychee and rambutan trees.

In designing the park, National Parks Board (NParks) incorporated feedback and suggestions from the community after a public consultation in end-2017.

The Sembawang Hot Spring was discovered in the early 1900s on the grounds owned by a Chinese merchant, Seah Eng Keong.

It was once a thermal bathhouse for Japanese soldiers, after their occupation of Singapore during World War II. Later in the 1960s, local media reported suggestions were made to develop the area into a tourist spa resort, restaurant, miniature golf course or nature reserve - but none came to fruition.

The land changed hands several times, before the Ministry of Defence returned the land to the state and renovation works began in August 2018.

The park, which is 1.1 hectares in size, will open daily from 7am to 7pm.