14 taken to hospital after 2 trees uprooted at Sembawang Park

SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were taken to hospital on Thursday (Dec 20) evening after a tree at Sembawang Park fell on a shelter during a thunderstorm.

It was one of two trees that were uprooted during intense thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday evening, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

Advertisement

The tree that fell on the shelter was an Erythrophleum suaveolens, commonly known as a red water tree. It was around 21m tall, according to NParks.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to the incident at Beaulieu Road at about 5.55pm. Rescue and medical resources were dispatched to the scene.

There were no trapped casualties and the 14 people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in SCDF ambulances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another tree, a Tabebuia rosea, also known as a trumpet tree, was also uprooted in the storm, NParks said.

Mr Chuah Hock Seong, NParks group director for parks, said the board was investigating the cause of the incident.

"We understand that all the injured persons are in stable condition and we are in the midst of getting in touch with them and their families," he added.

A tree fell at Sembawang Park on Thursday (Dec 20), injuring 14 people. (Photo: Lim Hock Lye)

Mr Lim Hock Lye, who owns restaurant Beaulieu House in Sembawang Park, told Channel NewsAsia that he saw police and SCDF officers in the park at around 6pm.

Workers clear away the fallen tree at Sembawang Park. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

Workers were seen clearing the fallen tree debris on Thursday evening. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

He said he heard from a passer-by that a group of about 10 were having a Christmas party near a playground. They took shelter in a pavilion, which was crushed when the tree fell on it, he said.