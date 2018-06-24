Sembcorp wins mega tender to build solar panels on 848 HDB blocks, 27 government sites

SINGAPORE: Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announced on Sunday (Jun 24) that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Solar Singapore, has won the project to build, own, operate and maintain rooftop solar systems across 848 apartment blocks and 27 government sites.

The project, which involves a total capacity of 50 megawatts and covers blocks in the West Coast and Choa Chu Kang town councils, was awarded by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), according to a press release.



The government sites include CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary and Secondary), Dunman Secondary School, CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh), Choa Chu Kang Columbarium and Changi Prison Complex.



HDB has called the tender its third and largest under the SolarNova programme it leads with EDB. The first SolarNova tender was awarded in December 2015 and the second was awarded in June last year.



The winning bid for the third project was jointly put together with Japan's Kurihara Kogyo.

Construction of the rooftop solar systems will begin in the third quarter of 2018 and is targeted to complete in Q2 of 2020.

"This deal makes Sembcorp a major player in Singapore," the release stated. "Sembcorp's combined solar energy portfolio in Singapore now extends to 104 megawatts of capacity situated across more than 1,500 sites in the country.

"This is enough to power around 27,400 four-room HDB flats in Singapore per year."

Sembcorp's Koh Chiap Khiong, head of Singapore, Southeast Asia and China (Energy), said: "“As a homegrown company that has built up an established renewable energy portfolio internationally, Sembcorp is committed to a sustainable future for all.

"We are very excited to apply our global expertise here at home, and contribute to the growing momentum towards cleaner energy in Singapore."

"With the full implementation of the open electricity market in the country later this year, we look forward to making a difference to households and businesses not only with value-for-money power packages, but also by delivering more sustainable electricity to them," Mr Koh added.

Sembcorp said the project will be internally funded and is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset per share of Sembcorp for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2018.