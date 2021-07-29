SFA suspends Seng Huat Bean Curd operations, orders recall of ‘tau kwa’ delivered to wet markets

SINGAPORE: Seng Huat Bean Curd has been directed to suspend food business operations from Thursday (Jul 29) until further notice.



The suspension, which was issued by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), comes after widespread pest infestations were found during an inspection of the premises on Thursday.



Cockroaches, drain flies and a dead rodent were observed and the premises was also found to be poorly maintained, said SFA.



The food manufacturer is located at units #04-02/03 at 15 Jalan Tepong, Jurong Food Hub.



In the interest of public health, SFA said it has directed Seng Huat Bean Curd to rectify the lapses and take the necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.



As a precautionary measure, SFA has also directed the manufacturer to recall the bean curd “tau kwa” delivered to various wet markets on Thursday.



“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part,” said SFA.



SFA added that all food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and that staff members are adequately trained on proper food safety management.



Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements, said SFA.



Those found guilty face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both.



Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them. They can also provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form.

