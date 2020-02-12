Man arrested after attacking police, auxiliary officers at Sengkang General Hospital

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 11) after he attacked police officers as well as an auxiliary officer at Sengkang General Hospital.

The man was undergoing a medical examination at the hospital at around 6am when he "turned hostile towards the medical staff", said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An auxiliary police officer deployed at the hospital was called in for assistance. But the man turned on the officer and punched him in the right eye, causing a cut, the police said.

The hospital then called the police.

"Upon the police’s arrival, the man hurled profanities at the responding officers and punched and kicked them," said SPF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was arrested for assaulting and abusing the police officers and the auxiliary officer, and will be charged on Wednesday.



If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duties, he could be jailed up to seven years and fined or caned.

If found guilty of insulting a public servant, he could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

SPF said it will not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of public servants or public service workers, and will take action against offenders.

"As Singapore deals with the 2019 novel coronavirus, our healthcare workers and frontline responders are working tirelessly, to provide care to the ill and protect Singapore," it said.

"In doing so, they are putting their own health at risk. Not only must they be able to do their jobs free from abuse, but they deserve our highest respect and our strongest support and encouragement. Let us all rally behind them," SPF added.



There are currently 47 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Singapore, including 25 locally transmitted cases.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram ​​​​​​​