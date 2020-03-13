Lam Pin Min expects fierce competition from opposition parties in Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament for Sengkang West Single Member Constituency (SMC) Lam Pin Min said on Friday (Mar 13) that he expects fierce competition from opposition parties in the newly formed Sengkang GRC.

The formation of the new GRC was announced by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee earlier on Friday.



Sengkang West has been an SMC for the past two electoral cycles since 2011, but will be absorbed into Sengkang GRC in the upcoming General Election that must be called by April 2021.

The new four-member GRC includes polling districts that belonged to Pasir Ris-Punggol, and also absorbs Punggol East SMC, currently helmed by MP Charles Chong. Sengkang GRC covers Rivervale, Compassvale and Anchorvale.

“Whoever the opposition team may be, we will do our best and let Singaporeans decide based on our track record of service to our fellow citizens,” Dr Lam told CNA, in response to queries.

“However, with a backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and a worsening global economic situation, our greatest challenge would be the safety, wellbeing and livelihoods of Singaporeans.”

HAPPY TO SERVE EXISTING RESIDENTS

While the slate of candidates standing in the GRC is yet to be decided, as the incumbent MP in the precinct of Anchorvale, he would be happy if asked to continue to serve the residents there, he said. He has known many of them since entering politics in 2006, he added.

The candidates will be decided by the People’s Action Party and will be made known at an appropriate time, he said.



“Having served in an SMC for almost a decade, I would have to adjust to being part of a GRC and work as a team with the other candidates,” he said.

He noted the changes in his ward where the population has grown significantly, with more new BTO flats and condominiums being built.

Sengkang West SMC has 47,891 electors, far higher than the ceiling of 38,000 electors set by the EBRC for an SMC. The new Sengkang GRC will have 117,546 electors.



The constituency is also part of the larger town-wide development of Sengkang which includes the precincts of Rivervale, Compassvale, Anchorvale and Fernvale, Dr Lam said.

The Sengkang Town Development Committee in 2018, made up of the various MPs and grassroots leaders in Sengkang was formed to oversee and coordinate the programmes and infrastructural development of Sengkang Town, Dr Lam said.

“As a new GRC, the utmost priority would be to forge a common identity and to integrate the town-wide developments and programmes for the residents,” Dr Lam said.

