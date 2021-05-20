Couple who allegedly sprayed disinfectant, hurled vulgarities at neighbours to be charged with harassment

SINGAPORE: A couple will be charged for their suspected involvement in intentionally causing harassment to their neighbours, said the police on Thursday (May 20).

The alleged acts of harassment include include the use of vulgarities and insulting remarks at their neighbours, spraying disinfectant towards the neighbour’s unit and occupants, as well as splashing water along the shared common corridor, said the police.

A 55-year-old man and a 48-year old woman will be charged on Friday, with the woman also being charged for allegedly causing public nuisance in an unrelated incident.



On Mar 3, Instagram user jibby4g, who works as a nurse in Sengkang General Hospital, uploaded a video showing soap water being splashed outside his house. In the post, he also included a video recorded in December 2020 of disinfectant solution being sprayed in the direction of his house.



"My son would cough due to the strong smell of the disinfecting solution and when he coughs, the school centre will reject him," he said.



On Thursday, Instagram user habby.yabby, who is jibby4g's wife, posted photos of soap water covering the floor outside their flat, describing the incidents of harassment as "mental torture".

On May 18 last year, Sengkang General Hospital (SKH) said in a Facebook post that it was aware of a video posted by one of its nurses circulating online about a neighbour's behaviour. The hospital also said that it had lodged a police report.

"SKH takes a serious view of this incident. Our medical personnel work hard to provide the care our patients need, especially during this time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They deserve consideration, respect, and a safe environment both at work and at home so that they can continue giving their best. We are currently providing our staff with support during this challenging time."

The hospital called for members of the public to respect its medical personnel, and said that cases of physical or verbal abuse of its healthcare staff will be reported to the police.

The police said they received a report on May 15 last year stating that the couple had harassed their neighbours, and began investigating.

While investigations were ongoing, the police received several additional reports between October 2020 and January 2021, alleging similar incidents of harassment by the couple. This was despite all parties involved in the incidents attending mediation at the Community Mediation Centre to seek a resolution to the matter in June 2020.

Investigations against the woman for additional fresh offences allegedly committed against her neighbours reported in April 2021 are also ongoing.

The police said they remained in contact with the parties involved over the course of investigations, and have advised all parties to minimise contact and interactions with each other.



Those found guilty of intentionally causing harassment can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of public nuisance can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.