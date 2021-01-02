Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan gives birth to second child

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan announced the birth of her second child on Saturday (Jan 2).

"Proud parents to baby Ayla! We had a rocky start but both of us are recovering well. Thank you for all your well wishes," said Ms Khan on her Facebook page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Khan is the second member of Workers' Party's (WP) Sengkang team to give birth this week. On Thursday, MP He Ting Ru announced the birth of her third child.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Ms Khan announced that her Meet-the-People session that evening would be her last before going on maternity leave.

"As we were packing up I thought about how important the work is, and how much I will miss the weekly Wednesday nights meeting residents," she said.

On Sunday, Ms Khan was elected to WP's Central Executive Committee together with the rest of her Sengkang GRC MPs, Ms He, Dr Jamus Lim and Mr Louis Chua.

Advertisement