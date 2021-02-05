Sengkang-Punggol LRT to get 17 new two-car trains to boost capacity

SINGAPORE: The Sengkang-Punggol LRT network will get 17 new two-car trains, doubling the number of such trains in its fleet.

The new trains, which will be delivered progressively from 2024 to 2027, will help to meet long-term public transport demand in Sengkang and Punggol, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (Feb 5).

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT network currently comprises of 16 two-car trains and 25 one-car trains.

The network’s depot will also be expanded to 11.1 ha from the existing 3.5 ha to increase its capacity and create more space for maintenance facilities, LTA said.

The expansion will be located above the North East MRT line’s depot in Sengkang and will include a new train stabling area and a new maintenance workshop.



Two new reception tracks will also be constructed to shorten the train launching time, LTA said.

As part of the depot expansion project, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT’s power supply systems will be enhanced to support the new trains.

“In addition, three new traction power stations will be added to the existing five for improved traction power,” LTA said.

Depot expansion works are expected to start at the end of the year and to be completed by 2027, it added.