System fault disrupts Sengkang, Punggol LRT during morning rush
SINGAPORE: Train services were down on the Sengkang and Punggol LRT lines on Tuesday (Oct 1) due to a "system fault", SBS Transit said.
The disruption began as early as 6.08am, the transport operator said in a tweet, adding that free regular bus services were available.
It also advised students going for exams to approach its station employees for assistance.
At 7.07am, SBS said train service had resumed on the Punggol LRT, but the Sengkang LRT line remained down.
In a tweet at 8.04am, SBS Transit posted an update informing that train services on both Sengkang and Punggol LRT lines had resumed.