Workers' Party takes over management of Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Wednesday (Oct 28) took over the management of Sengkang GRC, following the handover of several estates that were under People's Action Party-run town councils.

Sengkang GRC comprises Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale wards, formerly managed by Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, and Anchorvale ward, formerly under Sengkang West SMC and managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

The new Sengkang Town Council is chaired by WP Member of Parliament (MP) He Ting Ru. Fellow WP MP Chua Kheng Wee is the vice-chair, the town council said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.



The town council will be jointly managed by EM Services and CPG Facilities Management.



“Both managing agents have affirmed their commitment to SKTC, and that they will work in close collaboration to deliver the highest standards of estate management service to Sengkang residents,” the town council said.

“Residents of Sengkang GRC can look forward to a smooth handover, and continuity in the provision of township services at Sengkang Town.”

Residents who pay service and conservancy charges in cash should make their payments to Sengkang Town Council at either:

- Sengkang Office: Block 266 Compassvale Bow #01-06 Singapore 540266

- Rivervale Office: Block 156A Rivervale Crescent #01-01 Singapore 541156

Existing GIRO and credit card payment arrangements will remain unchanged.



The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said on Tuesday it has been taking care of part of Sengkang Town Council since its formation on Jul 30.



Both town councils have been “working amicably together in the handover, in accordance with guidelines set out by the Ministry of National Development”, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said.

In the July general election, a WP team won the newly formed Sengkang GRC with 52.12 per cent of the vote.



Its team, comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, economist Jamus Lim, equity research analyst Louis Chua and social activist Raeesah Khan, beat a People's Action Party team with labour chief Ng Chee Meng, two other political office holders - Dr Lam Pin Min and Mr Amrin Amin - as well as first-time candidate Raymond Lye.

