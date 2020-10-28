Sengkang Town Council unable to receive cash payments for service and conservancy charges due to IT issues

SINGAPORE: Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) said on Wednesday (Oct 28) night it was unable to receive cash payments at its offices for service and conservancy charges due to IT issues.

The Workers' Party (WP) took over the management of Sengkang GRC on Wednesday, following the handover of several estates that were under People's Action Party-run town councils.



Sengkang GRC comprises Buangkok, Compassvale and Rivervale wards, formerly managed by Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council, and Anchorvale ward, formerly under Sengkang West SMC and managed by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.



In a statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday night, SKTC said it has been "actively engaging" with the existing IT vendor for the Town Council Management System (TCMS) ahead of the handover, to "ensure continuity of IT services".



"During the process, we were assured by the IT vendor of the functionality of TCMS by Oct 28, 2020. However, the staff of SKTC noted at 8am this morning that configurations for the front end collections systems were not in place,” said the Facebook post on Wednesday night.



As of 6pm on Wednesday, SKTC was still unable to receive cash payments at its offices for service and conservancy charges.

The town council apologised and said it was working with the IT vendor to restore operational functionality of the TCMS as soon as possible, adding that it will provide a further update for residents once available.



WP TAKES OVER MANAGEMENT

The new Sengkang Town Council will be jointly managed by EM Services and CPG Facilities Management, the town council said in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning.



“Both managing agents have affirmed their commitment to SKTC, and that they will work in close collaboration to deliver the highest standards of estate management service to Sengkang residents,” the town council said on Wednesday morning.

"Residents of Sengkang GRC ca0n look forward to a smooth handover, and continuity in the provision of township services at Sengkang town."



The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said on Tuesday it has been taking care of part of Sengkang Town Council since its formation on Jul 30.

Both town councils have been “working amicably together in the handover, in accordance with guidelines set out by the Ministry of National Development”, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council added.

In the July general election, a WP team won the newly formed Sengkang GRC with 52.12 per cent of the vote.

Its team, comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, economist Jamus Lim, equity research analyst Louis Chua and social activist Raeesah Khan, beat a People's Action Party team with labour chief Ng Chee Meng, two other political office holders - Dr Lam Pin Min and Mr Amrin Amin - as well as first-time candidate Raymond Lye.

