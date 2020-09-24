Man in Sengkang void deck fight charged with causing grievous hurt, fracturing man's facial bone

SINGAPORE: A man seen in a video clip of a purported fight at Sengkang was charged in court on Thursday (Sep 24) with causing grievous hurt to another man.

Lee Sai Hua, 45, was given one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Heah Swee Heng. He allegedly kicked him, punched him, stamped on him and slapped his head, causing him to fracture his facial bone.

The incident occurred at about 3.30pm at the void deck of Block 182A, Rivervale Crescent on Tuesday (Sep 22).



Lee was remanded at IMH for psychiatric observation and will return to court on Oct 8.

The police said in an earlier statement that they were alerted to the fight at about 3.45pm, but the suspect had fled the scene before they arrived.

The injured victim was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital, and the suspect was identified and arrested within four hours, the police said. The victim is currently in stable condition and undergoing treatment.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Lee faces jail of up to 10 years and a fine or caning.