Senior consultant at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital charged over road rage incident

SINGAPORE: A veteran eye doctor who heads the ophthalmology department in JurongHealth Campus has been charged over a road rage incident that happened near Holland Road in March this year.

Dr Lennard Harold Thean See Yin, 55, has been charged with one count of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause alarm to another driver, and another charge of committing a rash act endangering the personal safety of the same driver.

According to court documents, Dr Thean was driving along Queen Astrid Park Road on the night of Mar 18 when he continuously sounded the horn and followed behind a car driven by Mr Lu Junwei Martin, intending to cause alarm to him.

Dr Thean, who is a senior consultant at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Medical Centre, is also said to have thrown a glass bottle at Mr Lu's vehicle, which landed on the rear left tail light.

Dr Thean returned to court on Thursday (Jul 25) for a further mention of his case. His defence counsel Harvindarjit Singh Bath was discharged, and he will return to court on Aug 14. Dr Thean is out on bail of S$5,000,

If found guilty of committing a rash act, Dr Thean faces up to six months' jail, a maximum fine of S$2,500, or both.

If convicted of using threatening behaviour to alarm another driver, Dr Thean could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both.