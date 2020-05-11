Senior Parliamentary Secretary Low Yen Ling contracts dengue fever

SINGAPORE: Low Yen Ling, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Manpower, has contracted dengue fever and will be taking some time out to recover.

“Doctor has advised me to take some time out these few days to rest and recover,” said Ms Low in a Facebook post on Monday (May 11) addressed to residents and friends.

“Please bear with me if my email response is delayed.”

Ms Low, who is also the mayor of the South West District and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Chua Chu Kang GRC, cautioned that everyone is susceptible to the disease and noted previous projections by the National Environment Agency (NEA) about the number of dengue cases in Singapore.





In April, NEA warned the number of dengue cases in 2020 was projected to exceed the 16,000 cases in 2019 unless "immediate measures" were taken.

“The total number of dengue cases in 2020 has exceeded 6,000 – more than double that over the same period in 2019,” NEA said in a news release on Apr 27.

Weekly figures, it said, remained high - around 300 to 400 cases - and these continued to be a public health concern.

To date this year, there have been seven dengue-related deaths in Singapore.