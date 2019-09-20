Sentosa's Merlion to go as Sentosa-Brani masterplan reshapes islands

The multi-sensory walkway Sentosa Sensoryscape will be the first feature built as part of the masterplan.

SINGAPORE: A comprehensive blueprint aimed at redeveloping Sentosa and Pulau Brani into a “game-changing leisure and tourism destination” was unveiled on Friday (Sep 20), with plans for new spaces and concepts as well as rejuvenated beaches.

As part of those plans, however, the iconic 37m-tall Merlion - first built on Sentosa Island in 1995 - will no longer be part of its skyline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The redevelopment of Sentosa and Pulau Brani is part of the Government’s larger move to remake Singapore’s Greater Southern Waterfront (GSW) and follows plans outlined by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech last month.

Artist’s impression featuring a bird’s eye view during the night of the developments on Sentosa and Pulau Brani, under the Sentosa-Brani masterplan. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

The Sentosa-Brani masterplan is expected to be implemented in phases over the next two to three decades, but construction on the first milestone project – a 30,000 sq m multi-sensory walkway - will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, said Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) at a media briefing on Friday. It is expected to be completed in 2022.

“The Sentosa-Brani masterplan is one of our tourism developments to position Singapore as a leading destination for the next few decades,” said Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Education Chee Hong Tat on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Artist’s impression featuring new attractions alongside Resorts World Sentosa, under the Sentosa-Brani masterplan. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

“Our tourism industry is doing well and still has plenty of scope for further growth and rejuvenation. It is one of our economic engines that can continue to create many good jobs for Singaporeans,” he added.

Sentosa Sensoryscape, which will be about the size of 5.5 football fields when completed, will connect Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s southern beaches.

Artist’s impression featuring a bird’s eye view (day) of Sentosa Sensoryscape. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Comprising a two-tiered walkway, Sensoryscape will have features that stimulate the five senses – such as textured surfaces and plants that respond to touch, a water feature with the sound of cascading water, and visually striking giant flower stalks framing the sides of the thoroughfare.

“Sentosa Sensoryscape is the first project under this masterplan. It will complement the expansion of Resorts World Sentosa and subsequent infrastructure enhancements on Sentosa and Pulau Brani,” said Mr Chee.

Artist’s impression of one of the vessel-like structures, which features fragrant plants, as part of the rejuvenated Sentosa Sensoryscape. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Artist’s impression of one of the vessel-like structures, which features fragrant plants, as part of the rejuvenated Sentosa Sensoryscape. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

FIVE CHARACTER ZONES

As part of the larger masterplan, Sentosa and Pulau Brani will be redeveloped according to five zones.

Each of the zones – vibrant cluster, island heart, waterfront, ridgeline and beachfront – will have their own character and will deliver a unique experience to visitors, said SDC.

Artist’s impression of play spaces and amenities. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Vibrant cluster will be the festive and attraction zone, featuring large attractions and an outdoor performance space.

Island heart will be the centre of the entire development and will have both indoor and outdoor attractions, with views of Mount Serapong.

Artist’s impression of a public waterfront promenade (foreground) and Mount Serapong (background). (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

The city-facing waterfront, located closest to the main Singapore island, will retain its port architecture to commemorate its port heritage, said SDC. There will also be a futuristic discovery park.

Nature lovers can visit ridgeline, which offers nature and heritage attractions connecting Mount Faber, Pulau Brani, Mount Serapong, Mount Imbiah to Fort Siloso.

Artist’s impression of expanded nature and heritage trails and attractions. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

The fifth zone – beachfront – will have water-themed attractions for families.

Night attractions are on the cards too, as SDC revealed its plan to have customised digital exhibitions and light event based on the five zones.

Artist’s impression of a rejuvenated beachfront. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

Artist’s impression of a rejuvenated beachfront. (Image: Sentosa Development Corporation)

There will also be an enhanced transport network to ensure greater accessibility through the developments.

The SDC said that all tenants and attractions at the Merlion Plaza will be closed in phases from Oct 21 to Nov 4 this year.