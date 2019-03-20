Sentosa Development Corporation appoints new chairman, board members

SINGAPORE: Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has appointed Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai as chairman, announced the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Mar 20).

The appointment takes effect on Apr 1.

Mr Tan is also board chairman of Jurong Engineering, Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited, SINGEX Holdings and the Institute of Technical Education of Singapore.

He succeeds Mr Moses Lee, who is stepping down after completing his term on Mar 31.

In a media release, MTI said that since he became chairman in 2013, Mr Lee played a key role in expanding Sentosa’s range of signature events, as well as making the island more accessible by extending free island admission to the local community.

Major partners such as Madame Tussauds and Kidzania started operations on Sentosa, noted MTI, adding that the island hosted significant events such as the inaugural Trump-Kim summit and the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

“I would like to thank Moses for his leadership and valuable contributions to Sentosa Development Corporation, which have strengthened Sentosa as a vibrant and accessible destination, with a variety of events and attractions that appeal to both tourists and locals,” said MTI Permanent Secretary Loh Khum Yean.

“I look forward to Bob’s stewardship to oversee the transformation of Sentosa in its next phase of development.”

Sentosa Development Corporation has appointed new members Ms Ang Shi-Huei and Mr Andrew Lim to its board. (Photo: Ministry of Trade and Industry)

SDC also appointed two new members to the board - Ms Ang Shi-Huei is co-founder and CEO of Klareco Communications, and Mr Andrew Lim Ming-hui is partner and co-head of corporate mergers acquisitions at law firm Allen and Gledhill.

The following board members have been re-appointed:

