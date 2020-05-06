Sentosa Development Corporation names Economic Development Board's Thien Kwee Eng as new CEO

SINGAPORE: Ms Thien Kwee Eng, Executive Vice President of the Economic Development Board (EDB), will take over from Mr Quek Swee Kuan as chief executive officer of the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) from Jun 1.

Mr Quek will retire from the public service on May 31 to pursue his personal interests, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a press release on Wednesday (May 6).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Thien will also be appointed as a member of the SDC and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) boards from Jun 1, with Mr Quek stepping down from both boards on May 31.

Mr Quek was appointed CEO of SDC on Oct 1, 2015. In a 26-year career in the public sector, he also served in EDB and STB.

"Under Mr Quek’s leadership, SDC underwent a comprehensive reorganisation and developed a strategic business framework to strengthen Sentosa’s value proposition and grow local and foreign visitor numbers," MTI said.

He also spearheaded the development of the Sentosa-Brani master plan as well as other key initiatives, including a year-round calender of events to make the island a "day-to-night" destination, the ministry added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Swee Kuan for his leadership and invaluable contributions to SDC," said Permanent Secretary (Development) for MTI Lee Chuan Teck.

"He has played a pivotal role in anchoring Sentosa as a leading leisure destination that appeals to both local and foreign visitors."

Besides her role at the EDB, Ms Thien also sits on the board of the Singapore Food Agency, DesignSingapore Council and Women's Forum Asia. She was conferred the Public Administration Medal (Silver) in 2017.



She is currently the Executive Vice President overseeing EDB's global customer service, marketing and public affairs and investment facilitation activities.

"In her role as EVP, she pioneered a new operating model that significantly expanded EDB’s reach and engagement of companies and laid the foundation for EDB’s new marketing infrastructure," MTI said.

Ms Thien has also held leadership roles in investment promotion and industry development across various sectors during her time in EDB, including consumer and lifestyle businesses, health and wellness, as well as infocomm and media.



She "knows the attraction and retail sector well", said Mr Lee.



"I am confident she will lead SDC and their partners to cope with the current challenges and emerge even stronger,” he added.

