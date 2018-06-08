All entry points to Sentosa open to public during Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Transport services into Sentosa will operate as usual between Jun 10 and 14, when the island and the linkway from Harbourfront fall under the special event area designated for the Trump-Kim summit.

These include bus service 123, shuttle buses, the Sentosa Express and the cable car. Visitors can also walk across the Sentosa Boardwalk as usual, said the police and Sentosa Development Corporation in a joint media advisory on Friday (Jun 8).

There will, however, be bag checks for people entering Sentosa via cable cars. Existing gantry lanes on the Sentosa Gateway may also be diverted to facilitate random security checks on Jun 12 and 13.

With the exception of Capella Hotel where the Jun 12 summit will be held, Sentosa will remain accessible to visitors, said the advisory.

"All other entry points and parts of Sentosa will continue to operate as per normal throughout the period of Jun 10 to 14," it added.

"Sentosa Development Corporation seeks the understanding and patience of guests, residents and other island stakeholders visiting the areas in the vicinity of Capella Singapore."



F&B outlets and entertainment establishments Channel NewsAsia spoke to earlier this week said it would likely be business as usual, although there may be some logistical challenges such as delayed delivery of food supplies.

