Visitors restricted from entering waters at Siloso beach 'until further notice' after box jellyfish sighting

SINGAPORE: Beach-goers are restricted from entering the waters at Siloso beach "until further notice" after a sighting of the dangerous box jellyfish on Friday (Oct 9), the Sentosa Development Corporation said.

Beach patrol officers have also stepped up their regular surveillance of the island's beaches and waters, a company spokesperson said on Friday in response to CNA queries.

Box jellyfish, which have a painful and potentially fatal sting, have reportedly been sighted in Singapore's waters multiple times this year.



For their safety, visitors who see a jellyfish should not attempt to touch it and should alert other beach-goers and on-ground beach patrol officers to its location, the spokesperson said.



"If stung, please do not rub the affected area nor use fingers to remove the tentacles," the spokesperson added.



Instead, beach-goers can contact on-ground beach patrol officers for first-aid assistance, or call the Sentosa Rangers at 1800-726-4377.



PREVIOUS INCIDENTS

In March, a woman was stung by a box jellyfish while swimming in the waters off National Sailing Centre at East Coast Park.

In a Facebook post, the woman said that her muscles went into spasm and she had difficulty breathing after she was stung. The incident left red marks on her arms and legs.



Box jellyfish were also seen around the Pulau Seringat and Lazarus Island dock, in the Tuas area, and around One Degree 15 Marina Sentosa Cove in three separate sightings in July.

Box jellyfish are highly venomous, Dr Karenne Tun, director of the coastal and marine branch at NParks' National Biodiversity Centre, told CNA in July.

The animal's sting is extremely painful and can cause severe hypertension, extreme lower back pain, nausea, cardiac and respiratory arrest, she said. It can also cause fatalities.

"If stung by a jellyfish, one should rinse the affected area with seawater or vinegar and not try to remove the tentacles, and seek medical attention immediately," said Dr Tun.

She also said then that NParks was working with academic partners from the National University of Singapore to collect water samples from various coastal areas to run environmental DNA analysis, to help to detect the presence of the species in these areas.

