Seoul Garden at Tampines Mall closed for 10 days for failing to enforce COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The Seoul Garden restaurant at Tampines Mall has been ordered to suspend full operations for 10 days for failing to ensure that COVID-19 safe management measures are kept to, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release on Saturday (Dec 5).

The ministry started investigations after a man who had dinner with 12 family members at the restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.



"Although the family members were seated at separate tables of up to five persons per table, investigations revealed that there had been mingling among them," said MOH. "The restaurant did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling between tables on its premises."



Restaurant operations, including dining in and take-away, will be suspended until Dec 14.

The dinner involving the community case, a 32-year-old Singaporean, took place on Nov 21.

He developed a fever and sore throat on the night of Nov 23 and his COVID-19 test came back positive on Nov 25.

"Investigations against the restaurant, as well as Case 58401 and his family members are ongoing, and further enforcement action may be taken pending the outcome of investigations," MOH said on Saturday.

"We urge everyone to continue to exercise social responsibility, and to comply with the prevailing measures."



Anyone convicted of an offence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders face tougher penalties.



The Seoul Garden outlet at Tampines Mall was closed for a day on Nov 27 for cleaning and disinfecting.



In response to CNA's queries at the time on whether the family was allowed to dine in across several tables because they were from the same household, and if employees were trained to manage reservations or walk-in customers for big groups, general manager of Seoul Garden Group Garry Lam said: "Our restaurants do not allow group(s) of more than five persons to dine in."



