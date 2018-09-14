Expect drier weather for the rest of September: Met Service

SINGAPORE: There will likely be fewer rainy days for the rest of September compared to the first half of the month, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (Sep 14).



In its fortnightly weather outlook, the Met Service said thundery showers are expected on four to six days - mostly in the late morning and early afternoon. This could extend into the late afternoon on a few of those days.

Advertisement

On one or two mornings, expect widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to a Sumatra squall moving east towards the South China Sea, the Met Service added.

The daily temperature for the rest of the month will likely be between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. Several days with little or no rainfall may see a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius.

