Less rain expected in next 2 weeks of September, with temperatures of up to 34°C: Met Service

SINGAPORE: The weather in the second half of September is expected to be less wet than the the first fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Wednesday (Sep 16).

A few warm days and nights can be expected as well, with temperatures hitting a high of around 34 degrees Celsius on some days.

In the next two weeks, the monsoon rain band is forecast to remain over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

This means short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected over parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon on most days, and may extend into the evening on one or two days, said MSS.

On a few mornings, widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty winds can be expected due to the passage of Sumatra squalls.

In all, however, rainfall in the coming two weeks is expected to be less than that in the first fortnight, although September's overall rainfall is expected to be well above-average over most parts of the island.

In the first fortnight, the wet weather brought cooler conditions on some days, with the lowest daily minimum recorded at 21.8 degrees Celsius at Paya Lebar on Sep 15.

On most days during the next two weeks, the daily temperature is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, with the mercury hitting a high of 34 degrees Celsius on a few days.

Some nights can be relatively warm with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius, said MSS.