Serangoon Road slashing: Suspect taken to Lower Peirce Reservoir as police search for samurai sword

SINGAPORE: One of the seven suspects arrested over a slashing incident at Serangoon Road was taken to Lower Peirce Reservoir by the police on Thursday (Jul 26) to assist in the search for a samurai sword said to be one of the weapons used in the attack.

The suspect, believed to be 24-year-old Arjun Retnavelu, was taken to the reservoir to indicate where he had allegedly thrown the sword into the water.

The sword was one of the weapons used to slash a 27-year-old victim on the back of his head, body, hands and legs, before the suspects left in a car.

One of seven suspects arrested in a slashing incident at Serangoon Road was taken to Lower Peirce Reservoir by the police. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

A total of seven men have been arrested, the police said on Thursday. Channel NewsAsia understands that Arjun was one of six suspects arrested at Blk 26 Sin Ming Industrial Estate while the remaining suspect was arrested near Corporation Road.

A commercial diver stands in front of the police and one of the suspects arrested over a slashing incident at Serangoon Road. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Two commercial divers accompanied the police and the suspect to Lower Pierce Reservoir to retrieve the sword. They were seen setting up a buoy to mark a search area before diving in.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspect is alleged to have wrapped the sword in an orange cloth before throwing it into the water at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Commercial divers at Lower Peirce Reservoir attempt to retrieve what was believed to be a weapon used in a slashing incident at Serangoon Road. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

All the suspects are believed to be under investigation for rioting and being armed with a deadly weapon. If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Additional reporting by Chan Luo Er and Jeremy Long.