Serial hacker nabbed for Paypal, Qoo10 account breaches

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of hacking cases.

The police said they received a report in October from a victim who said that his Paypal and Qoo10 accounts may have been compromised. An unauthorised transaction for a mobile phone was also charged to his credit card.

Following ground enquiries, officers from the Tanglin Police Division established the man’s identity and arrested him along Gambas Crescent in Sembawang on Sunday (Nov 18).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with unauthorised access to computer material.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum fine of S$5,000 and/or a maximum jail term of two years.

The police would like to advise members of the public to take crime prevention measures such as using strong passwords and changing their passwords regularly.

Different passwords should also be used for different online accounts and these passwords should be kept secure and confidential.

In the event of a cybercrime, those affected should preserve information stored in their computer as evidence, keep a log of all online sessions or print them out and save any related email correspondence.

Victims should also immediately report the crime at the nearest Neighbourhood Police Post or Neighbourhood Police Centre.